A Concert At Glastonbury Turned Into A Massive Lib Fest, Go Figure!

Stop me if you've heard this before, but a music festival with a bunch of entitled twats turned into a massive liberal circle jerk.

Hard to believe, isn't it?

The Glastonbury Music Festival started half a century ago in England as an ode to the hippie counterculture movement of the 1960's.

With notable acts such as David Bowie, The Cure, Elvis Costello, and more performing throughout the years, it has at least somewhat of a reputable name in the music industry.

Maybe it's just me and my boomer disposition, but the names start to look more and more obscure as the years go by.

Then, on Saturday, this lovely display of entertainment took place by a guy I had legitimately never heard of until about eight seconds ago.

That right there is Bob Vylan (no relation to Bob Dylan), leading every disaffected, brain-dead youth with their favorite chant, "Free Palestine."

The man certainly knows how to play the hits, that's for sure!

Then, for good measure, not-Bob Dylan throws in a new one, and he's "not sure if you've heard this one before," Marty McFly style.

"Death, death to the IDF."

Your kids are going to LOVE it!

Now, I don't know about you guys, but whipping a crowd of 200,000 people into a call to violence against a military organization doesn't seem smart to me.

Naturally, the usual suspects on X were eating this slop up.

I thought X was a right-wing, MAGA echo chamber! Who let all these morons from Bluesky in here?

I am sure all those concertgoers believe they are speaking truth to power and being a bunch of revolutionaries, but brain-dead leftists taking over music festivals is nothing new.

Woodstock was a giant hippie-addled cesspit put together to signal "social change" and a "fight back against the establishment, man."

Lollapalooza has been a political vehicle for years for both artists and fans alike, even back in its infancy, including Rage Against The Machine's "stunning and brave" performance in 1993 where they stood on stage with duct tape over their mouths in protest.

What were they protesting? Who cares!? Take that, machines everywhere!

The point is, this "yay Palestine, boo Israel" act is nothing new.

Music festivals will continue to be trash bins for lefties to sweat designer drugs from their pores and rally around a common cause, only for nothing to change in the end.

But hey, I'm sure Bob Vylan's set was a real killer.