Bam Margera Shreds On Skateboard, Defies Odds Stacked Against Him

Things have been rough for former MTV star and skateboard icon, Bam Margera.

Since his heyday in the late 2000s, Margera has seen his life spiral out of control, dealing with both personal loss and demons that have plagued him for nearly two decades.

He's been in rehab, to the ICU, and nearly went to an early grave all before the age of 50.

But something remarkable has happened recently.

Bam Margera has started skating again. And not just skating, but shredding.

Check out these moves from the 46-year-old skating legend, who looks like he hasn't skipped a beat since 2005.

If you came of age in the mid-to-late 2000s, these 31 seconds of video likely brought a tear to your eye.

It's hard enough for an average 46-year-old to even stand up on a skateboard, and here's Bam doing nollies and boardslides (yeah, I played the Tony Hawk video games) like they're second nature.

A doctor once told Bam that he would never be able to skate again due to alcohol-related damage he had done to his knees.

It looks like Margera is defying the odds and thumbing his nose at those who said he can't in his typical, brash fashion.

It's been a long road back for the former "Viva La Bam" and "Jackass" star. He's lost friends along the way and hit rock bottom more than once, so it makes me happy to see that he's making his comeback so gracefully.

And look at the smile on his face after he lands those tricks.

Priceless.

Everyone seems to be in lock step in rooting for Bam as he makes his way back to his old self, too.

I tip my cap to you, Bam Margera.

You were a massive part of my childhood, inspiring me to pick up a skateboard (though I wasn't very good at it) and pull pranks on my friends (though they weren't quite as irreverent as the ones you pulled on your TV show).

I was worried you wouldn't live to see your 40s, so seeing you not only surviving, but thriving, is inspiring.

Keep climbing, it's good to have you back!