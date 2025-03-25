Tony Hawk Reportedly Demanded That Bam Margera Be Included In Video Game Remake

A lot of people who grew up on video games of the early-aughts are fired up about the upcoming re-make of the massively popular video games Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 — which are being bundled together and released as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 — and thanks to the man himself, one of the original playable characters will be in the game after originally getting snubbed.

I'm very much a casual video game player, but one game I played for an amount of time that you'd probably need NASA's help to calculate was Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3. I would sit there and just shred gnar, bruh, for hours.

The game was great, and the soundtrack may have even been better because it was my introduction to the likes of Motörhead and the Ramones, with their iconic songs "Ace of Spades" and "Blitzkrieg Bop" being part of the rotation.

And while this remake is expected to include that soundtrack and remastered versions of each game's legendary levels, fans noticed that something was missing when the game's list of playable real-world skaters was announced.

"Choose from a legendary pro skater roster that includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg and Bob Burnquist, or opt for the new skaters, including Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome," the original announcement said, per NME.

Now, I was a Bucky Lasek guy, so I was happy, but fans of the original may have noticed that skater and Jackass star Bam Margera's name was MIA.

Margera has fallen on some hard times and gotten in some trouble in recent years, but it seems like a glaring omission, given he's probably one of the best-known skaters from that game.

Well, Tony Hawk reportedly made sure Margera was included.

According to Roger Bagley, co-host of the skating podcast The Live Club, it was the game's namesake who made some calls and demanded that Margera was put in the game.

"Well, here’s what happened," Bagley said, per Video Games Chronicle. "The game was already done. Tony called up Activision and was like, ‘Hey, we’re putting Bam in the thing, ’ and they were like, ‘Hey, we can’t’.

"He goes, ‘No, you’re gonna do it’, and basically made them fly Bam back out there to get body-scanned and everything else, and get him back in the game."

I guess when your name is on the cover you can do whatever you can to put whoever you want in the game.

We still have to wait a few months before we all gain some serious nostalgia thanks to this game, because it won't be released until July.