Police Announce Major Update In Horrific Ravens Fan Attack Case

Baltimore police are closing in on a possible suspect in the case of a Ravens fan carrying out a brutal attack.

The internet has been on fire with outrage after a horrific video showed a man in a Lamar Jackson jersey savagely attacking two Commanders fans this past Sunday after the two teams played.

One of the men appeared to be knocked out cold during the attack. The video appears to show the attacker simply head hunting for Commanders fans.

It's one of the grossest things NFL fans have seen in a long time, and police announced a significant update Monday afternoon.

Police have possible ID of suspect in Ravens fan attack.

The Baltimore Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it has the identity of a possible suspect in the attack. The department did not name the possible suspect.

Detectives are now working on making contact with the two victims of the brutal attack. It seems like it's only a matter of time before that happens, if it hasn't already.

Furthermore, I asked the Baltimore Police Department if police are also looking for the man who filmed the video and seemingly cheered it on.

A representative for the Baltimore Police Department told me, "Investigators would like to speak with all parties involved in this incident."

Given the savageness of the attack and the brazen nature of it, it's not hard to understand why the situation has garnered so much attention around the country.

It seems like NFL fans are united in finding justice for the two Commanders fans attacked by the Ravens fan. A civilized society simply can't tolerate that kind of violence.

You can die getting knocked out on concrete if you fall and hit your head on the pavement. It's not funny or cool to attack strangers. It's disgusting, and it sounds like the search net is closing in on the attacker.

As I saw someone tweet, the mugshot photo of the possible suspect is going to do massive numbers on X. Hopefully, the police are able to find justice for the two fans who were attacked. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.