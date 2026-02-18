Cart Girl Has A Warning For 'Ballsy' Woman Who Takes Her Boyfriend & Her Husband To The Same Golf Course

Cart girl spills the details of married woman bringing husband and boyfriend to the same golf course.

If you're headed to the same golf course on a regular basis with your spouse and your sidepiece, you better bring some extra cash for tips and you better be as nice as possible while playing your round.

The regulars at the course may or may not notice that you show up with your boyfriend on occasion and with your husband on other occasions. The ones that do are probably going to stay out of it.

The polite attitude and extra cash are for the beverage cart girls. They know what's up and if you don’t want them spilling anything about it to your husband, you better make sure to keep them happy.

They're already spending most of the day dodging dads who can't stop hitting on them. They don’t need your attitude when they roll up. They're trying to do their jobs.

A cart girl by the name of Kasey broke down the encounter she had with a "ballsy" married woman she says brings her husband and boyfriend to the same golf course.

Cart Girls See What You're Up To And Who You’re With On The Golf Course

"Very ballsy, in my opinion, to come to the same golf course with both men, but today she pissed me off," she explained.

At one point, Kasey said that she thinks the boyfriend knows about the husband, but that the husband doesn’t know about the boyfriend. That's where that extra cash and smile come into play for the married woman.

"Today she was with her boyfriend and I pull up, mind you, this lady is like 55, 60-years-old, but I pull up, and I'm like, 'Hey, how’s everything going?'"

The woman, less than extra-politely replied, "We don’t need anything."

That's the response of someone who wants to have their affair revealed. You can’t get short with the cart girl at the golf course you take both of your lovers to. That's asking for trouble.

Kasey thought to herself and said in her TikTok video of the interesting exchange with the cheating married woman, "I’ll tell you what you need is marriage counseling."

She then added a warning not to piss her off, because she could very easily get petty and let something slip out to the woman's husband.

Let this be a lesson to all those juggling multiple relationships. Make it easier on yourself, don’t take them to the same golf course.