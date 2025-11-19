Cart Girl Lets Women Know They Don't Need To Worry About Boyfriends On The Course, It's Their Dads That Flirt

A golf cart girl shares the truth about what really goes down on the course.

Ladies, the fantasies about your boyfriends heading out to the golf course and spending most of the time hitting on the beverage cart girls are just that, fantasies. That's not the reality of what's playing out during the afternoons with the guys.

Your boyfriend just needs a few hours with his buddies, outside, taking down a few drinks while hitting golf balls is all. You're worrying about the cart girls for no reason.

They're not out there for that, but don’t my word for it. Listen to an expert. An expert who works part-time as a cart girl on a golf course. She sees what's going on.

Your boyfriends aren’t the ones flirting, it's your dads, she revealed in the caption of a TikTok video, "Trust me, your dads are the ones who hit on us the most."

Alex Carroll, the cart girl breaking it all down, had this to say: "So I work part-time as a cart girl at a golf course and I know a lot of girls are, like, worried about their boyfriends out here, but your boyfriends are not who you need to worry about."

She added, "You need to worry about your dads."

Just Here to Sell Drinks and Good Vibes, Not Stir Up Drama

Now, that doesn’t mean you need to go run out and give your old man a hard time every time he decides to hit the course with his golfing buddies. The chances are he's not running around causing problems either.

Alex said in the comments, "Honestly, 99% of the men I encounter are very respectful and kind. There are some shameless flirts, but luckily i haven’t had bad experiences. Usually it’s the older ones that flirt more but fortunately don’t take it too far."

She's not out trying to cause any problems, and she's not putting this out in order for you to let your guard down to swoop in on your boyfriends. That's not her approach.

"I’m just here to sell drinks and good vibes," she added in response to a comment about being more worried about cart baddies. "Never want to disrespect another woman if I know her man is taken."

We could use the just here to sell drinks and good vibes approach in a lot of different areas in our society, couldn't we?