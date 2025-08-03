Baby Shows Off By Taking First Steps During Crawl Race At WNBA Game, Dominates Her Competition

Predictably, comments on social media were fantastic, including by some who accused the little girl's parents of lying

The Las Vegas Aces were embarrassed on their home floor by the Minnesota Lynx to the tune of a 111-58 loss on Saturday, but the hometown fans did have one thing to cheer for, and it came courtesy of a baby.

The baby crawl race has taken over halftime breaks across all sports in recent years, and while it's nothing new, what we saw out of a little girl in Vegas over the weekend was pure magic.

The name of the game is simple: a bunch of babies line up with one parent, who then releases them at the start of the race, and the first baby to crawl to the parent on the opposite side is the winner.

One little girl got off to a quick start and grabbed a monster lead during Saturday's halftime race, but just after she got past the halfcourt line, she stood up and took her first-ever steps to finish off the competition in style.

Just sheer domination. Talk about an all-time memory and story for that family.

The little girl's dad explained at the end of the video that she had been standing at home, but hadn't yet walked.

As you would expect, there are some fantastic reactions to the video on social media.

There are also actual humans on the Internet complaining about the race, accusing the parents of lying about this being the little girl's first steps.

The little girl is going to be strolling around daycare on Monday with an extra pep in her step – literally.