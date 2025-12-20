Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With Incredible Cover Of Legendary Rock Song: WATCH

Avery Anna has been making waves with her cover of "No More Tears."

Avery Anna's epic Ozzy Osbourne cover is officially out.

Anna is an outrageously talented rising country singer building one hell of a brand for herself. Her content is pretty wholesome and refreshing.

There's no question it's been fun for country music fans to watch her rise, and one of the most impressive things about the young singer is how she can dabble in the rock genre.

Specifically, Anna has been going viral for covering Ozzy's "No More Tears" during her shows.

Avery Anna releases official version of "No More Tears" cover.

Fans have been eager for her version of the legendary rock song to hit streaming and YouTube. It finally happened Friday when Anna's "No More Tears" cover hit Spotify and YouTube.

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As expected, fans are going wild for the track. Below are some of the comments popping off on YouTube:

WAY TO GO AVERY, ROCK IT OUT!!!!!!! GREAT JOB, AS ALWAYS!!!!!!!!!

Yes Avery!!! What a queen!

YESSSS I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH AVERYYY!!!! ❤❤❤

Best Christmas gift ever!🔥🦇🔥

I LOVE AVERY ANNA AAHHHHHH

WOW.

🔥 🔥 🔥

Absolutely amazing, so glad I can listen to this in the car now. Freaking epic cover.

Props to Avery Anna for continuing to crush it and prove she has major star potential. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.