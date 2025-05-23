Authorities Called On Britney Spears As She Lights Up Cigarette On Airplane!

Oh, Britney.

Authorities were called in and confronted Britney Spears earlier this week after the pop star decided to have some booze and then light up a cigarette during a flight, causing some panic during the tense onboard situation.

According to TMZ, Britney was flying private from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to LAX when she decided to crack open some alcohol and light up a cigarette as if she was hanging in her backyard on a nice summer day and not 20,000 feet in the air.

Flight attendants began becoming worried as Britney continued to puff away on her cigarette that they eventually ordered her to put out the cig, which she eventually agreed to do, but only after she was "difficult" with the flight crew, TMZ reports.

Whatever Britney said was apparently worrisome enough that the pilots radioed authorities upon their landing. Sources say that she was met by authorities and warned about her conduct. However, they did not arrest, fine, or cite the pop star, and she was eventually allowed to carry on with a strong warning.

BRITNEY WAS RELEASED FROM HER CONSERVATORSHIP IN 2021

Some are now citing this as another reason why Britney needs to go back under a conservatorship or needs more help due to her mental health situation. I'd like to get Britney's back here and say that lighting up a cigarette is not NEARLY as bad as the almost-weekly people we cover here at OutKick who straight up unzip and take DUMPS in airplane aisles!

Until Britney Spears starts dropping No. 2's in an open public setting, I'd like to say she's probably much saner than some of those people.

And hey, if you were under a ridiculous, cult-like conservatorship like she was, you would also probably be a little out of it or take some time to readjust to society.

