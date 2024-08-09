Australian Diver Alysha Koloi Takes Home A Couple Of Gold Medals On Social Media Thanks To Her Shower Pics

Officially, Australian diver Alysha Koloi finished 14th in the semifinals of the Women's 3m Springboard on Thursday at the Olympics in Paris. Unofficially, she took home a couple of gold medals on social media.

In a perfect world, the results from competing in the Olympics match anything you're able to achieve on social media. But as we all know, we don't exactly live in a perfect world.

So, the next best thing to taking home a medal in competition at the Olympics is going viral on social media while at the games. Alysha has managed to do so on more than one occasion.

The 22-year-old's first viral Olympic moment took place ahead of the semifinals. She hit the showers after qualifying for the "next step" and fired off a post without a second thought.

More than 20 million views later, she had her first social media gold medal in her pocket. An impressive performance from the Australian diver, to say the least.

Australian diver Alysha Koloi proved she could go viral again

The winner of gold at the women's 1m springboard event at the World Championships in Doha earlier this year wasn't about to settle for only one medal in Paris.

Alysha had a taste for Olympic gold and went back to the well on Friday with another attempt from the diving showers. This time she added a "Daydreaming…" caption before letting the follow-up post fly.

Unsurprisingly, given the success of her first attempt, she racked up another 3.6 million views and counting on her second post. Another impressive performance turned in by the diver.

Those kinds of numbers, as you might have guessed, are equal to another social media gold medal. That's how you make the most out of a trip to the Olympics and make sure you don't leave empty-handed.

I have a feeling we haven't seen the last gold medal worthy performance by Australian diver Alysha Koloi.