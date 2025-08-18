Insane Plane Crash Captured On Video, Footage Is Wild: WATCH

The plane crashed in Sydney, Australia, and it was all captured on film.

An insane plane crash in Australia was captured on video.

There are few things scarier in life than the idea of going down on a plane. I'm certainly not a scared flyer, but there are too many horror stories to count.

The tragedy at DCA in early 2025 is a horrible reminder of the worst-case scenario.

Plane crash in Australia captured on video.

ABC shared some truly crazy footage of a small plane crashing on a golf course in Sydney, Australia, and it's a miracle nobody was hurt.

The plane crashed into the course and slid a little bit before coming to a stop. The biggest miracle of all was the fact it didn't smash into some nearby trees.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope the people on the plane went and bought some lottery tickets afterwards because that's the luckiest day of their lives.

Again, there were trees right next to where the plane hit the ground, and somehow, the aircraft managed to avoid them all.

If it had hit the trees, then we could very easily be talking about a very different outcome.

What do you think about the insane footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.