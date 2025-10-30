Australia, Where People Were Sent To Prison For COVID Violations, Begins To Ban Gas Grills

Banning gas grills is all the rage in Australia right now thanks to woke politicians

I've been trying to tell you they're coming for your gas grills and stoves.

While Donald Trump put a stop to the madness in the United States, Down Under in Australia, the woke maniacs who sent their own citizens for breaking COVID rules, have decided that gas grills will now be banned in Sydney.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore, who sports a ‘I want to talk to a manager and I want to talk to him right now’ haircut, put she/her foot down, along with she/her city council, and decided it was time to cut emissions that are killing the planet.

"Relying on gas is bad for the planet, bad for our finances and bad for our health," Lord Moore announced. "It is why the move has been met with broad approval from a diverse variety of stakeholders.

"Industry bodies from Ausgrid to the Property Council have endorsed the move, reflecting a broad community consensus on the need to end our reliance on gas. The reality is that gas is an expensive commodity that is forecast to go up in price."

Wait, is this decision because gas is bad for the planet or that it's expensive?

Make up your mind.

Here's my thing about these bans: Almost without fail, I can go on social media and determine that these bozos have been using gas stoves for years and love gas stoves. They'll eat at restaurants using gas stoves. They'll have propane heaters on their patios.

Back in July, I conducted research on Bill Nye, The Science Guy, who runs from news network to news network yelling about how fossil fuels are killing the planet.

It turns out Bill has been using, and loving, gas stoves for decades. He's owned, or lived in multiple houses, with gas stoves. In a 2008 interview with the New York Times, Bill was asked what's in his chef's kitchen. A "good gas range," Nye replied.

Good one, Bill.

These people are frauds. You knew it, but it's always good to see it in high-definition.

How is Sydney, Australia going to ban gas grills? Easy — they're going to threaten citizens

"(O)utdoor gas fittings — including heaters and barbecues — will also be outlawed under the new rules," Yahoo Australia reported.

Will they send you to prison if you break the outdoor gas rules? Don't laugh. Never forget how Australia handled COVID violators. In 2021, an anti-COVID lockdown activist was sent to prison for eight months for organizing an "unauthorized" demonstration against the government.

In 2020, a woman was sent to prison for six months because she broke quarantine rules. Instead of staying in a hotel for 14 days as part of a quarantine, she spent the two weeks at a boyfriend's house. The cops found out and grabbed her.

How is Sydney going to enforce its gas ban? With fear and rules on new construction. New houses and buildings will not have gas connections.

That would never fly in the U.S., right?

Wrong.

Starting January 1, 2026, in New York state, new homes will be banned from having gas fireplaces, gas stoves, gas furnaces or any natural gas of any kind.

There's no way that's happening.

Oh, it's happening, and as the Albany Times-Union reported in September, a "well-known" local builder is "likely" to move his entire operation to Knoxville, TN over the new rules.

Banning gas grills isn't the only woke stance Clover Moore is taking in Sydney

According to Sky News, Moore also announced last week that COVID-era drinking rules are coming back. People sucking down beers will be banned from "standing while drinking at some Sydney venues."

Huh?

Yes, this is real.

"The City of Sydney outdoor dining guidelines from July 2025 state that outdoor dining areas must only be used by ‘patrons seated at tables or standing at cocktail tables consuming food or drink,'" Sky News noted.

You guys like where Australia is heading? That could be your very future.