AT&T Lily Is Disgusted By Jimmy Kimmel's Benching, Heidi Klum Enjoys 'Heidifest' In Lingerie & Trump's Pasta!

Over the hump and safely aboard a big Thursday

Frankly, I'd rather watch Jimmy Kimmel. I guess that's no longer an option! Sad. Not really. Enjoy the bench!

I'll get to Jimmy in a minute. The left's reaction to his suspension has been insane. Truly insane, even for them. All of a sudden, they're free speech warriors. Shockingly (not really), they're all missing the point on this one, too. Weird that they're cherry-picking again. It's so unlike them!

Anyway, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps

What else? I've got Trump showing the Libs overseas how America eats, a new Cracker Barrel billboard in Nashville, crazy Keith Olbermann, and Heidi Klum gets us ready for something called Heidifest.

No idea what it is, but it's today, and Heidi threw on some lingerie to celebrate the occasion. Obviously, we're all in on that.

OK, grab you a burger for National Cheeseburger Day and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

The Libs have outdone themselves this time

Obviously, I have to begin with Jimmy Kimmel. Frankly, it's got nothing to do with Kimmel. We called him out yesterday for the lies he was spewing on his cute little show that drew comparable ratings to Nick at Nite. Been there, done that.

This is about the reaction.

Disney responded by benching him, which I 100% am on board with. Naturally, the left – the same party that censored a former president for two years – is now crying foul over free speech.

Here's the problem … Kimmel's suspension has nothing to do with free speech. It has to do with him spreading dangerous lies on his show, and his bosses deciding the liability wasn't worth the headache.

He went on his show Monday night and told the audience that Charlie Kirk's killer was MAGA. That was a lie, and Jimmy knew it. We had plenty of facts by then that said otherwise, including him living with his trans-furry boyfriend, him hating Charlie Kirk, and him being radicalized in recent years.

Yet Jimmy still told his viewers that MAGA spent all weekend trying to "characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

He's not. Jimmy knew it. He lied about it anyway, and now he's in danger of getting Wally Pipped.

And the outrage from the gaslighters on the left has been incredible:

The better side of AT&T Lily

See? Amazing. And how about AT&T Lily planning a protest this weekend? Better yet, how about her saying that Jimmy Kimmel getting the boot will lead to "propaganda clickbait." WHAT? In what world does less Kimmel equal more propaganda? It's not possible.

But these people are so far gone, it's pointless to try and reason with them. Their heads are so far up their own asses, it's a wonder how they can still breathe.

The same people who cheered when Donald Trump got banned from every social media platform in the world for two years are now lecturing us on free speech? The same people who canceled the Redskins and Indians, and nixed Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's, are now telling us WE'RE the problem?

The same lunatic Governor of California who had people ARRESTED for going to parks during COVID is now worried about tyranny? Get the hell outta here!

Jimmy Kimmel spewed dangerous lies about a political assassin, and he did it on company time, on a company network. It's called accountability, Libs. Look it up. Start practicing it. You may learn a thing or two.

Whew! What a RANT. We're nearly 600 words in, and I'm exhausted. Here's an AT&T Lily break to get us back on track.

The non-crazy side, of course:

Cracker Barrel, Trump's dinner & Heidi's Day!

That's the AT&T Lily we all know and love! Hope she enjoys her protest this weekend! Can't wait. OK, let's rapid-fire this Thursday class into a big Thursday night of Dolphins football!

Speaking of … hammer every single Bills over you can find. Every. Single. One.

There's been this weird shift today that I've noticed where everyone is suddenly on the Dolphins tonight. No shot. None. Zero. Take the Bills to cover. Take the Bills to surpass their team total, easily. I believe it's around 30.5 right now. Hammer it. Don't fall for any of it. Dolphins are toast. You're welcome.

Next? Anyone remember the Cracker Barrel drama from earlier this month? Feels like a YEAR ago at this point.

Some folks in Nashville ain't forgetting that easily, though:

Incredible. We're nothing if not petty in this country. Nearly a month after the initial rollout, folks in Nashville still ain't having it. It all seems a little silly after the Charlie Kirk stuff, but it's still funny. Now, get back to work and fix the food!

Maybe, I don't know, add some spaghetti to the menu:

Now, this picture is almost certainly AI. Duh. No shot this is real. Here's what was served at this fancy dinner last night, per the NY Times. Nowhere on this menu do I see spaghetti. Sort of kills the plot.

The menu began with a Hampshire watercress panna cotta, served with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad. The main course was an organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savory-infused jus. For dessert, guests were to be served a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet interior and lightly poached Victoria plums.

You know how I know that's a place I would never, ever eat? Because I can't pronounce anything on that menu. I have a hard and fast rule when it comes to dining, and it's, ‘don’t eat at a place where I can't pronounce the food.'

The second I see something I can't say on a menu, I'm out. I know I can't afford it, and I know whatever it is will be given to me in the tiniest portion possible.

Rich people HATE large portion sizes. It bugs the hell out of me. I'll stick with my Buffalo Wild Wings cheeseburger to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. Thank you very much!

And that, boys and girls, is how you perfectly tie a class together. Hope you took notes.

Take us home, Heidi!

