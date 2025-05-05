Art Institute Of Chicago President Under Investigation For Allegedly Stripping Naked On A Flight

The (allegedly) doing crazy things on a plane phenomenon knows no bounds. It doesn’t matter where you're flying, which airline you're flying on, or how much money you make.

Sometimes bizarre incidents on planes mid-flight happen. Sometimes these bizarre incidents involve passengers who may or may not have had a few drinks, and who allegedly strip naked.

The Art Institute of Chicago President James Rondeau finds himself under investigation by the museum after a United Airlines flight last month from Chicago to Germany.

CBS News reports that police were called to the plane following reports of a passenger stripping off his clothes during the flight.

The passenger in question, sources confirmed to CBS News, was Rondeau. They added that "the incident occurred after he drank alcohol and took prescription medication."

The Art Institute of Chicago has launched an investigation into the allegations against President James Rondeau

As a result of the reported investigation into the incident, FOX32 reports that Rondeau, who reportedly earns more than $1 million a year, will be taking a leave from his role at the prestigious art museum.

In a statement to FOX 32, the Art Institute of Chicago said an investigation over the alleged incident has been opened. They added that President James Rondeau "will voluntarily be taking time away from the office while the investigation is completed."

This is a tough one for all involved, especially if he actually did what he's being accused of. He's not headed back to your normal 9-to-5 where he could easily blend back into society.

Even so, it could always be worse. It's not like he's accused of taking his clothes off and then pooping in his seat. See, that's a million times worse.