Army's New Weapon Will Have Terrorist Regretting Being Born: DETAILS

The United States Army is never done developing new ways to crush the enemy, and its latest weapons project sounds awesome.

We've been on a very entertaining military content run here at OutKick. Whether it's footage of Special Operations members hammering bad guys, a Delta Force operator surfacing at Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation hearing or taking a stand for John Chapman, it's all been a lot of fun.

It seems like you are all enjoying it as much as I am, judging from the flood of emails (you can always reach me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com).

Army developing new weapon.

Well, our latest fun tidbit revolves around the Army developing a weapon that could significantly change the dynamics on the battlefield:

Remotely controlled armor capable of obliterating the enemy.

The United States has long used drones to pop out and strike targets. It's an asymmetrical game-changer. Now, the Army will attempt to do the same with armor.

Military.com reported the following details on the project in a resurfaced report from late 2024:

"Finally, the Army is looking for a Robotic Combat Vehicle that can take the fight to the enemy on the ground. It’s an ambitious but worthwhile project. When it’s done, soldiers will have access to unmanned armored vehicles that can drive silently alongside them, scout for danger ahead and unleash a world of hurt on the enemy.

One of the vehicles in contention is the brainchild of not one but three collaborative defense companies: BAE Systems, HDT Global and McQ Inc. It’s called the WOLF-X…"

Military.com says the WOLF-X "is built to go on the offensive" and suggests it has "guided missiles and chain guns."

Don't threaten me with a good time.

The website's latest date for the weapon/vehicle platform describes it as "nearly invisible on the battlefield." How exactly is a piece of armor invisible? Your guess is as good as mine, and I'm sure those are details the military is hoping stay secret. You can see a picture of it here. It looks awesome.

Imagine being a bad guy trying to do bad guy stuff and then a remote controlled massive piece of armor shows up and starts letting loose with chain guns.

Now, will it have the power of a state of the art tank? No, but that's okay. Being able to take the fight to the enemy with limited people involved keeps everyone safer.

It's always great to see the United States military staying on the cutting edge of technology, and that's *REALLY* bad news for our enemies. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.