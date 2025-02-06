Elite Military Unit Smashes Targets In Insane Video, Footage Is Wild: WATCH

The Army Rangers are the last people you want to see at your door if you're a bad guy.

We've been on an epic military run here at OutKick, and we're definitely not slowing down at all. Our readers are patriots, and what do patriots love?

Watching the American military destroy the enemy.

Epic video shows Army Rangers going to work.

There's another video going mega-viral of Rangers conducting a forces capabilities demonstration at Fort Liberty (or Fort Bragg for all the old school guys reading this) along with 160th SOAR pilots.

As you'd expect, it's awesome. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I could watch videos like this all day without ever getting bored. There's just something incredibly epic and badass about watching Special Operations members remind the world what they're capable of.

Bad guys want to hurt America?

Get ready to meet God because our guys are coming and they're bringing hell with them.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest military videos as we have them. I know there's plenty more on the way, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.