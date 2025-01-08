Army Rangers Smash Targets In Awesome Viral Video: WATCH

It's not going to be a fun time for the bad guys when the Army Rangers show up.

We've been on a fun combat footage kick here at OutKick, and we also covered former SEAL Team 6 sniper Chris Fettes killing a terrorist with a shot more than half a mile away.

American special operations forces are as badass as it gets, and when it's time to go to work, you better believe they show up with one goal:

Complete domination.

Awesome video of Army Rangers goes viral.

The popular Instagram page @bravo_co_archives released a video showing Army Rangers getting to work in combat, and it's a cool reminder of just how awesome the special operations unit is.

Crack a beer, smash the play button below and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

God bless the United States military and all the men and women who gear up to take the fight to the enemy.

There's not a military on the planet that comes close to being able to do what our people can do. We can reach out and touch targets anywhere, at any time, and there's not a damn thing they can do to stop us.

It's a curtain call if your name ends up on the hunting list for special operations teams, especially guys at the Tier One level. They don't make house calls for the fun of it.

