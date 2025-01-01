Bone-Chilling Army Special Operations Video Goes Viral, Will Terrify Bad Guys: WATCH

An awesome video of Army Rangers is going viral online.

For those of you who might not know, the 75th Ranger Regiment consists of some of the most elite soldiers on the planet.

When it comes to smashing targets, going to work and putting the fear of God into America's enemy, there aren't many people who do it better than the Rangers.

Cool Army Rangers video goes viral.

Whether it's seizing an airfield, hunting HVTs or getting into gunfights, nobody wants to be on the business end of a weapon being held by an Army Ranger.

People on Instagram got a reminder of just how smooth these dudes are thanks to a viral Instagram video posted by @brave_co_archives.

Do yourself a favor by cracking open a beer, smashing the play button below and taking a long swig knowing these dudes are badass and on the right side.

Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I know Navy SEALs get a lot of love in the media and Hollywood, and please don't get me wrong. There are a lot of awesome Navy SEALs. Those dudes are great at what they do, but there's just something about the Army Rangers that is so unbelievably cool.

Is it the fact it's a feeding system to Delta? Is it because the Rangers are seemingly involved with every major operation the U.S. has conducted going back to the Revolutionary War?

It's probably all of that and a lot more. To put it as simply as I can, those dudes will wreck your life if you plan on hurting America and they come looking for you.

It's going to be a curtain call, and they're not going to be nice about it. Look up what some of the Rangers did in Somalia during the Battle of Mogadishu if you want to know just how insanely tough these dudes are.

Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.