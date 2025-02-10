Army Rangers Release Epic Recruiting Ad, Remind The World Who Is Boss: WATCH

The Army Rangers are looking for some guys who want to get after it, judging from the latest recruiting ad.

The Rangers are the world's greatest light infantry military unit, and when they hit the ground, it's a wrap for whoever the target is.

The unit is made up of some of the hardest hitting soldiers on the planet. It takes a special kind of man to want to undergo the intense physical training and harsh mission they're tasked with.

Rangers release epic new recruiting ad.

The military has been undergoing a bit of a resurgence back to the old ways of promoting being badass over woke nonsense.

The Special Forces recently released an epic new recruiting ad, and the Rangers have now done the same.

The Army dropped an ad that will have you ready to slap some explosives on a door, breach and engage whoever is on the other side.

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's clear the Army Rangers understand the assignment and are targeting the toughest, most amped up and eager guys they can find.

That's a good thing. Those are the exact kinds of guys you want by your side if you're going to get in a gunfight.

You want guys who confront the challenge head on, no matter the stakes. That's what the Rangers have done for decades and will continue to do for decades to come in order to keep America safe.

Props to the Army for getting the job done and setting the tone. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.