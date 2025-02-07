Army's Epic Recruitment Ad Will Terrify Bad Guys, A New Era Is Here: WATCH

The new recruitment ad for Army Special Forces is an epic reminder that it's a new era in America.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have vowed to root out wokeness and DEI from the military.

It needs to happen. As I often say, bullets don't discriminate and the only goal needs to be to crush the enemy.

Special Forces recruitment ad is pure adrenaline.

That means the military needs to recruit men and women who want to do just that. Judging from the Army's new recruitment ad for Special Forces (released via SOCOM Athlete), men who are ready for the challenge are being targeted with the adventure of a lifetime.

Grab a beer, raise a toast and smash the play button on the video below. It will have you ready to run through a wall.

For those of you who don't know, the job of Green Berets - a Tier Two - unit is to act as a force multiplier. How does that work?

It's pretty simple.

They go into an area using unconventional methods of war to link up with local forces, and they train them to fight and carry out the objectives that need to be hit.

We've seen this play out for generations with great success. Army Rangers' bread and butter is to act as a hammer and just erase any problem that might pop up.

SF's job is to be experts in unconventional tactics and foreign internal defense. Both great units with very different jobs. Both units also serve as a pipeline to the Tier One level.

There's also no doubt it's a very challenging job to be a Green Beret. It's also critically important because getting the locals to do your bidding helps America keep from deploying more of our own people. It takes a special kind of man to want to do that job, and that's who this ad is clearly targeting.

There's no fat on the bone at all.

It's great to see our military is going back to the old recruitment tactics that were commonplace back in the day. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.