Military Releases Bada** Photo Of Army Rangers Armed To The Teeth

The Army Rangers are the world's best light infantry unit specializing in airfield seizure and direct action.

Don't mess with the Army Rangers.

The 75th Ranger Regiment consists of some of the most elite soldiers in the world, and it's the premier light infantry unit on the planet.

Find a problem, point the Rangers in its direction and that problem won't exist for long. Joining the Rangers requires passing an intense selection process and then continuing to meet the standards the entire time a person is there.

We're all damn lucky to have them on our side.

Military releases awesome photo of Army Rangers.

The military released a photo a few days ago of members of 2nd Ranger Battalion conducting a live-fire exercise back in June in Washington, and the dudes are decked out in camo and armed to the teeth.

It's a reminder of what bad guys see before they get punched out for good.

Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Those are four dudes you don't want to run into on the battlefield if you're on the other side of America. That dude on the left is carrying a sniper rifle capable of reaching out at great distance and hitting targets. You love to see it.

Also, there are few things cooler in life than seeing guys decked out in camo. I'm not even sure I know why that's the case but it is simply a fact of life.

Whether you're putting on camo to go hunt in the woods or photos of dudes in the military rocking it, there's something about camo that just hits differently.

The United States has the greatest military on the planet, and we won't ever apologize for it. The Army Rangers certainly play a big role in that success. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.