Army Issues Serious And Hilarious Warning About Sex And Spying

A honeypot is an intelligence agent who uses sex to extract information.

The Army wants guys to know they're not nearly as attractive or charismatic as they might want to believe.

Valentine's Day is Saturday (I can't stand this corporate-fueled fake holiday to con men into spending money), and couples across America will be (unnecessarily) celebrating.

Single people will be hitting the bars in hopes of maybe striking up a positive interaction.

The Army is making sure its soldiers aren't caught off guard.

Army warns guys about sex honeypots ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Army Counterintelligence Command shared an absolutely hilarious and serious warning Friday morning on Instagram about sex and spies.

The AI-generated image shows a soldier at a bar with a woman clearly out of his league and the message, "Are you a Spy? Because you're way too cute to be talking to me."

Incredible.

The caption of the Instagram post states, in part, "10 + 5 = honeytrap."

This is an elite Instagram post because it's not only 100% true, but it's also hilarious. For those of you who might not know, a honeypot is an intelligence asset who uses sex to extract sensitive information from targets.

It's almost always female spies targeting men. There's a good piece of advice worth always keeping in mind. If a woman wouldn't talk to you in your hometown, then she wouldn't talk to you anywhere else.

No, the bombshell who randomly hits on you at a bar near the Pentagon doesn't find you attractive when nobody else does.

However, that's the entire point of a honeypoint. A smoking hot woman targets a man who probably doesn't ever receive that kind of attention, and all common sense and situational awareness goes out the window.

There are even members of the media who have to deal with that kind of stuff. If an intel agency can't get to the primary target, then they might pivot to someone in the media they believe has the same information.

It's also not new. Sex has been used as a tool of espionage pretty much since the beginning of time, and it's only been further perfected as time passes on.

Stay safe this weekend, gentlemen! Remember, if she's out of your league, she's probably not talking to you because you're so funny. She might be working you! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.