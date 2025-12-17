Former Russian Spy Reveals Dirty Sex Tactic Used To Exploit Targets: WATCH

Would it shock you to learn that sex can be a useful tool in the espionage world?

The world of clandestine operations, spying, black ops and anything else that falls under the umbrella is something the public rarely learns about.

Why would the public know?

The entire idea of that kind of stuff is that it stays secret as rival countries and factions do their best to knife each other.

Well, a former Russian spy is spilling the tea on the one thing men need to be on alert for when dealing with women they don't know.

Spoiler: sex.

Former Russian Spy Reveals How Sex Is A Weapon For Spies

Former Russian honeypot spy Aliia Roza spoke to Shawn Ryan about her experiences working undercover. For those of you who don't know, a "honeypot" is a person who specifically uses romance as a cover to target an individual. It almost always refers to a woman targeting a man, but I'm sure the roles can vary.

During the extensive interview, Roza revealed the most critical time to get answers out of a male target is either right before engaging in sexual activity or *THE VERY MOMENT* it ends.

"As a former honeytrap agent, I can tell you that men are the most vulnerable during intercourse, and if you are a quite experienced agent, you can ask certain questions during or after the intercourse...So, when a man is in bliss and when he's, sort of, like in unconscious like condition and when doesn't really understand everything clearly and if an agent asks questions, the answer should be yes or no…Mostly likely he will tell you," Roza explained to the popular podcaster.

You can watch her comments in the video below starting around 18:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Wow! I'm shocked to be learning this information. Men do stupid things in the pursuit of sex? This is game-changing information. I can't believe I'm only just now hearing this.

I'm about to go full Trump.

I'm being incredibly sarcastic because this is the most obvious information I've ever heard in my life. Of course, using sex to get information from men is going to work. It's probably the easiest and oldest manipulation tactic in the book, and it's incredibly common.

In fact, it's so common that members of the U.S. government, military and intelligence organizations literally go through training to make sure they don't get trapped by a honeypot.

The basic logic is shockingly simple. If a woman comes up to you who wouldn't give you the time of day in your hometown, then she's likely working you. It's really that easy.

Without getting into the gritty details, I had an experience several years ago where I had to go do some work with some people, and before I did, I was pulled aside by someone much smarter than me. He told me to keep my guard up at all times around one of the subjects. I listened. I'm glad I did because you never know how that saga might end.

You might think you're attractive. You might think a person you met five seconds ago is truly interested in your personality, but if she's miles out of your league and something feels off, then it almost certainly is. It's amazing that it even needs to be said, but people fall for these traps all the time.

Stay on guard, gentlemen. The last thing you need is a foreign spy in your bed. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.