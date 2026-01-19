Arkansas Pulls Law School Dean's Employment Offer After She Backed Trans Athletes In Women's Sports

The University of Arkansas rescinded its offer to Emily Suski following backlash over her involvement in Supreme Court cases challenging laws that bar biological males from competing in women's sports.

The University of Arkansas has rescinded an employment offer to incoming law school dean Emily Suski less than a week after announcing her hire. The decision comes amid backlash from Republican state lawmakers over her advocacy for trans-identifying male athletes competing in women's sports.

The university confirmed the reversal on Jan. 14.

"After receiving feedback from key external stakeholders about the fit between Professor Suski and the university’s vacancy, the university has decided to go a different direction in filling the vacancy," the University of Arkansas Office of the Provost said in a statement.

Suski, a law professor and associate dean at the University of South Carolina, was one of several legal scholars who signed a friend-of-the-court (amicus) brief in the cases Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. BPJ. Both cases, which were heard last week by the U.S. Supreme Court, involve legal challenges to state laws that ban biological males from competing on female sports teams.

Arkansas has a similar law in place.

MORE: Key Takeaways From Supreme Court Hearings On Transgender Athletes In Women's Sports

The decision to pull Suski's employment offer drew reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with Republican leaders applauding the move and Democrats accusing the state of political interference in higher education.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester said he personally urged university officials to rescind the offer, citing Suski's position on transgender athletes and her broader legal advocacy.

"It’s scary that this person might have had influence on the next generation of lawyers, the next generation of judges in Arkansas," Hester said.

Lawmakers At Odds Over University's Decision To Rescind Emily Suski's Employment Offer

Democratic state Rep. Nicole Clowney accused Republican officials of threatening to withhold funding for the school if it hired Suski. Hester denied those claims but acknowledged the legislature's role in overseeing state institutions.

"I think anybody can see if they are going down a direction the Legislature totally disapproves with, it removes their ability to come ask for help," he said. "Why would we continue to support and give them more tax dollars to an organization that’s going against the will of the people of Arkansas?"

Suski said in a statement she was "disappointed and hurt" by the university's decision.

"I have been informed that the decision was not in any way a reflection of my qualifications to serve as dean, but rather the result of influence from external individuals," she said.

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office praised the university's action.

"Governor Sanders appreciates the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, for reaching the commonsense decision on this matter in the best interests of students," spokesperson Sam Dubke said, per the Arkansas Advocate.

The withdrawal also sparked backlash from organizations like the ACLU of Arkansas and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), both of which warned the move could suppress free speech on campus.

"This sends a chilling message to every faculty member: stay silent or risk your career," ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said.

Despite the criticism, Hester said the issue was ultimately about leadership and values.

He explained: "There’s no way the people of Arkansas want somebody running and educating our next generation of lawyers and judges [to be] someone that doesn’t understand the difference between a man and a woman."