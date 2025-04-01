AriZona Iced Team To Introduce 'The Rizzler' Flavored Drink?

Are we about to get "The Rizzberry" flavored AriZona Iced Tea?

On Monday, the popular iced tea beverage company announced that they had signed a deal to bring the viral sensation kid known as "The Rizzler," who became popular as being part of the "We Bring The Boom To You" Costco Guys, on board. For those that aren't familiar, The Rizzler is a young kid whose chin-scratching, eyebrow-raising look has become a widely circulated meme and has propelled him into social media stardom.

But is this a real thing or is it the iced tea company trying to get a rise, or I mean ‘a rizz' out of fans with an April Fools' joke?

THE RIZZBERRY - FACT OR FICTION?

"We have consulted with our new CRO (Chief Rizzler Officer) The Rizzler, to bring the most rizz-enhancing drink known to man. Rizzberry coming soon," the company tweeted on Monday, March 31st.

Immediately, social media started eating it up. I mean drinking it up, with many saying they couldn't wait to try out the beverage of one of the most viral celebrities out there. The Rizzler has various partnership deals already and has appeared in the WWE and also on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Falllon.

If it is in fact an April Fools' joke, well, that may backfire on the company, as some tweeted that they would be furious if The Rizzbery drink wasn't real. And, after all, it's not really funny if it's something that could very well be true.

ICED TEA COMPANY HAS PARTNERED WITH CELEBRITIES BEFORE

AriZona Iced Tea has teamed up with various celebrities in the past, including Emmy award-winning actor and rapper Donald Glover, who released the "Brando Stone Iced Tea" flavor last year, named after his music album. AriZona, of course, also has the popular "Arnold Palmer" iced tea / lemonade drink.

I've reached out to the AriZona Iced tea for a comment on their new Rizzberry-flavored drink but have not heard back. When and if I do, I'll be sure to update this article, so keep checking back as this is one thing that needs to happen.

IS THE RIZZBERRY AN APRIL FOOLS' JOKE OR A REAL ARIZONA ICED TEAM FLAVOR? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow with your thoughts.