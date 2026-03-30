Arizona Deputy Fired For Allegedly Trying To Get The 'Hot MILF' He Was Transporting To Jail To Sleep With Him

An Arizona sheriff's deputy has been arrested and fired due to sexual misconduct allegations. He's also facing a kidnapping charge stemming from a rather lengthy and bizarre transport of a woman to jail.

Travis Reynolds, 22, a now-former Pima County Sheriff's deputy, was given a $200,000 bond following his arrest, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office. He allegedly tried to have sex with a woman he was transporting to the Pima County Jail.

The alleged incident took place on March 19, reports 12 News. Jail security footage reportedly shows that Reynolds and the woman were inside his cruiser for two hours before he brought her inside.

What was going on during that time? It's safe to say that it wasn’t official police business. The claims against the deputy are that he was trying to engage in a personal relationship with the woman.

Arrest documents claim that the deputy was commenting on her appearance, calling her "hot" and a "MILF" and trying to get her to go to a hotel to have sex with him.

Reynolds is alleged to have shown her multiple videos of a man she believed to be him, and an unknown woman having sex. He's accused of asking her to perform oral sex on him.

Allegations of Misconduct Surface After Bizarre Two Hour Transport

The situation was so uncomfortable that the woman asked several times if he would take her inside the jail. He allegedly refused to do so until she agreed to show him her breasts.

Imagine being unable to pick up on these signs that she's not interested. She literally would rather be in jail. It doesn’t get much clearer than that.

Reynolds reportedly told investigators with the Tuscon Police Department when he was questioned about the allegations that "he may or may not have shown the woman sexually explicit videos or discussed having sex at a hotel."

There was a discussion about having sex, although Reynolds claims it was the woman's idea. The county prosecutors said in the first court appearance that there are indications that the alleged behavior had taken place before.

"The victim in this case is very afraid of this defendant, of that power position he had, of that power dynamic and that he might retaliate against her," the prosecutor said, reports 12 News.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, according to a spokesperson, fired Reynolds after being notified of his arrest.