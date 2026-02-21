'Yellowstone' Spinoff Actress Drops Bombshell About New Show, Involves Country Music Stars: WATCH

"Yellowstone" fans better be ready for a lot of country music in the upcoming spinoff "Marshals."

The upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff premieres March 1st on CBS, and hype is off the charts. The series will follow Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) journey following the events of the original saga created by Taylor Sheridan.

All the previews indicate the series will be loaded with action and violence. Fans wouldn't want it any other way.

"Marshals" star teases major news involving country music.

"Marshals" star Arielle Kebbel recently appeared on "CBS Mornings" to discuss the upcoming show, and seemingly confirmed a major online theory.

Speculation has been soaring that country music star Riley Green will appear in the series after it looked like he briefly was shown in the trailer.

While Kebbel wouldn't confirm whether Green will appear, she indicated there's a lot of country music stars who are joining the "Yellowstone" universe.

"One of the really nice elements to our show is throughout the season, we're able to bring on a number of country stars, and I think you'll recognize all of them," Kebbel explained.

You can watch her comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While Kebbel might not have confirmed Green's presence on the show, I think her body language and reaction to the question speaks for itself.

It's also not overly surprising that a bunch of country stars will appear on "Marshals." Lainey Wilson was in the later episodes of "Yellowstone," and Zach Bryan even had a cameo in season five.

Sheridan's world is the perfect crossover for country music fans. The "Yellowstone" creator knows exactly what he's doing, and he's doing it at an elite level.

"Marshals" premieres March 1st on CBS, and we'll have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.