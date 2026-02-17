Violent And Gritty Preview Released For New 'Yellowstone' Spinoff: WATCH

"Yellowstone" fans continue to get new looks at the upcoming spinoff "Marshals."

Basic info:

Network: CBS

Plot: With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Cast: Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill and Arielle Kebbel

Premiere date: March 1, 2026

Source material: Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone."

New "Marshals" preview released.

To say there's been a lot of hype surrounding "Marshals" would be a massive understatement. Fans can't wait to return to the world of the Duttons after the original saga ended in December 2024.

Kayce Dutton was one of the major characters right from the jump, and the youngest Dutton son is known for never being afraid to stack bodies in violent fashion.

Viewers are hoping for more of the same in "Marshals," and it looks like that will be the case, judging from the latest preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's going to be a huge disappointment if "Marshals" is anything short of awesome. The good news is it's hard to imagine it won't live up to the hype.

The source material is simply too good. Kayce Dutton is a hardened killer, but he lives by a code. As he said in one of the "Yellowstone" seasons, he might have killed a lot of men but he never murdered one (that's debatable).

Now, Kayce is leaving behind the ranch and joining the U.S. Marshals to crush bad guys. What more could you possibly want?

Let's also be honest. There's a bit of a "Justified" vibe here, and I don't say that as a bad thing. The FX show is one of the greatest shows ever made.

You can catch "Marshals" starting March 1 on CBS. We'll have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.