Arby's Jumps Into '6-7' Debate After In-N-Out CANCELS Trendy Catchphrase: 'Cowards'

Arby's doesn't have an appetite for CENSORSHIP. The chain, known for its meats, is flexing its freedom of speech, after calling out SoCal-based In-N-Out for '86-ing' a number trending with the youths.

The ‘6-7’ trend has plagued number-counters across America … and as a result, In-N-Out is no longer announcing No. 67 as an order number, thereby preventing hysterical teens from jumping and jiving over hearing ‘6-7.’

For context, the origins of the trend don't really matter.

After news of In-N-Out's war on numbers, Arby's responded on X, calling them "Cowards," which many people can get behind …

OutKick recently reviewed Arby's experimental Steak Nuggets. And when this chain aims for a home run, it seemingly nails its shots, now going 2-for-2 with this social media beef with In-N-Out.

But was it a cowardly move for In-N-Out to stomp out ‘6-7’ mania?

Hate it or love it: In-N-Out is largely considered the best, most consistent burger joint in the nation.

While a contentious point, the quality and experience trump any other burger chain's strengths, and their near-spotless reputation also made In-N-Out the easiest recipient of the 'King of the Burgers' crown.

This time, however, Arby's is apparently eating the burger joint's lunch, and echoing complaints from unhappy customers not on board about banning ‘6-7’ … a rare stain on the In-N-Out name.

Arby's still got some pushback. One fan commented, "Sounds like you don't have kids @Arbys."

"You tell em Arbs," another responded.

Brands from McDonald's, which turned the bizarre Grimace Birthday Meal into a pop moment, to AMC's novel popcorn buckets have shown the immense success that comes from embracing a trend.

