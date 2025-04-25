AOC Ruthlessly Roasted Over Cringe Video: WATCH

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is getting lit up online.

The Congresswoman from New York is one of the biggest stars in the Democrat Party. There was a time when she was viewed as a bit fringe.

Those days appear to be coming to an end. She is currently one of the leaders for the 2028 primary. Of course, there's essentially a lifetime before a Democrat nominee will be picked for the next presidential election.

AOC roasted over cringe video.

AOC recently dropped a video that can only be described as a campaign-style video. There are still a few years until 2028, but let's not let that stop the firecracker Congresswoman from cooking.

You can give it a watch below.

How do we all think this played out online? You guessed it. Not well.

I would pay a significant amount of money to watch AOC debate JD Vance. That would be must-watch TV. It would be a match hitting a tank of gasoline in terms of social media engagement.

Don't get me wrong. AOC is definitely one of our favorite firecrackers here at OutKick, but not for the reasons she probably thinks.

It's because she has some insane views, and loves to say stupid things. Case in point below.

Do you think AOC has a shot to be President?