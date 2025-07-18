Annie Agar Takes A Dig At Viral Coldplay Couple

She's just heating up for football season.

NFL influencer Annie Agar chimed in Friday morning on the viral Coldplay couple by dropping one of her patented one-liners as the Internet piled on the poor guy who is (ALLEGEDLY) married.

"[D]idn't hug a CEO but still a great concert," Agar wrote on Instagram after attending the Riley Green stop in Chicago for the Windy City Smokeout.

As expected, men were lining up in the comments for a shot at attending a Coldplay show with the 29-year-old viral video star. "I suddenly identify as a ceo. That will work," one hornball responded.

The men who would probably risk their marriages kept shooting their shots.

"I'm not a CEO but I am a business owner and from what I've been told a top tier hugger," another wrote.

So far, Annie has yet to take any of the men up on a Coldplay show. The tour continues Saturday night in Madison, Wisconsin with tickets starting at $700.

If you plan to take a side piece to the show, make sure to play it cool during the Kiss Cam segment.

Annie Agar's summer has been like a Kid Rock ‘Summertime’ video