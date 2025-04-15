Annie Agar Goes Cowgirl While Ripping Cincinnati Bengals

Annie Agar might be down with Dak. And the NFL correspondent, who takes an equal opportunity approach when it comes to mocking NFL players and teams on her viral Instagram feed, doesn’t love the Bengals defense. Or lack thereof.

I bet Cincy fans agree.

Just over a week from the NFL Draft, Agar hit IG to cover some open field in a Cowboy hat while doing what quarterbacks have done to Cincinnati on the regular – carve up their D.

"Haven’t seen this much open field since I watched the Bengals defense," Agar captioned her Instagram photo dump.

Boom. Roasted.

Unlike that Bengals D (who needs Trey Hendrickson anyway?), Agar came out firing on all cylinders. A masterclass from an NFL content creator who knows that a brand-new group of NFL WAGs will be attempting to occupy the hot girl NFL social media space as soon as next week.

The dorks are riffling through mock drafts trying to pencil-in Jaxson Dart’s new home while the rest of us are wondering which first rounder’s going to have the best arm candy and whether Zach Wilson's mom will have competition within the league’s MILF Manor.

Agar, while neither an NFL WAG nor a hot mom to a highly paid backup QB, didn’t just notice the holes in the Bengals defense, she noticed an offseason void in the hot NFL content creator space and pounced. All while going cowgirl (keep swiping right on her Instagram photo dump).

Take note ladies. You don’t climb the content mountain with harnesses and ropes. You reach the peak, like Annie Agar did, with photo shoots that encompass cowboy hats, denim (Jay Leno's probably drooling) and shots at the Cincinnati Bengals.

As next Thursday's NFL Draft nears, Annie's stock has never been higher.