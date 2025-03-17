Anne Hathaway Has Social Media Eating Out Of Her Hand After Making An Appearance At Snowy Fashion Show

Anne Hathaway has done it again. After an incredible performance during the Super Bowl, the 42-year-old actress proved she can still move the needle on social media without nearly the hype that surrounds the big game.

When I say an incredible Super Bowl performance, I mean it. She could have easily taken home the MVP Award that night. A clip of her cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles currently has more than 48 million views.

That's insane. So is Hathaway's latest performance over the weekend. She attended a fashion show in the French Alps and once again stole the show.

Her arrival at the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show in the snow was shared on social media and currently has more than 25 million views in roughly a day and a half.

There's no added hype that comes along with being spotted at the Super Bowl. It's just Anne Hathaway hopping out of the back of a vehicle, navigating the snow, and flashing a big smile with a wave.

Anne Hathaway is racking up views and reactions

There's everything from LeBron comparisons, given his ability to fight aging, to utter confusion about how she's looked pretty much the same over the last 20 plus years.

In short, she has social media eating out of her hand.

You hear that Hollywood? The people have spoken. They want more, not less Anne Hathaway. She's more than two decades in and is still commanding millions of social media views.

Those are the kind of numbers that can't be ignored. We're dealing with a generational talent, who it's worth noting still has plenty left in the tank.

So what IMDB says that she has 9 upcoming projects in the works? Give the people more. Let's get a few Catwoman movies lined up while we're at it.

The bottom line is that social media loves Anne Hathaway, and it's about time people start showing her the respect she deserves.