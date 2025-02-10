Actress Has America On Edge After Super Bowl Appearance: WATCH

Anne Hathaway appears to have stolen the show at the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is known for bringing out celebrities. After all, it's the biggest sporting and cultural event of the year.

However, an unexpected appearance has people talking!

Anne Hathaway steals the show at the Super Bowl.

Anne Hathaway was briefly picked up on the Fox broadcast of the game cheering on the Eagles as they crushed the Chiefs, and it has people talking!

The video below has been seen nearly 10 million times as of publication. It turns out that the popular actress can move the needle in a way that I honestly didn't expect.

In case you want to know just how much the internet was sparked into a frenzy, we have a clear indicator. Below is a look at search interest in Hathaway the moment she was shown on the game broadcast.

Who knew Anne Hathaway would come in and just dominate the Super Bowl after being on the broadcast for a few seconds? It's a fun reminder that you never know what might pop off.

Also, do you all know how old the popular actress is? She's 42! It's easy to forget that she first got mega-famous all the way back in 2001 when "The Princess Diaries" hit theaters. Feel old yet?

Props to Hathaway for stealing the show and reminding people she has serious A-List power.