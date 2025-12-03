America's Favorite MAGA Congresswoman Sends Blunt Message To Dirty Terrorists

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna doesn't lose a second of sleep over dead terrorists.

President Donald Trump and the U.S. military, the greatest fighting force in the history of the world, are currently engaged in Operation Southern Spear against narco-terrorists.

The operation has resulted in many drug boats being sent to the bottom of the ocean. There's also a huge military build-up off the coast of Venezuela. It's clear that Venezuelan dictator and declared terrorist leader Nicolás Maduro is a top target.

Anna Paulina Luna supports blowing up terrorists.

There has been a lot of (dumb) controversy over the past several days about the boat strikes killing narco-terrorists. Apparently, we're supposed to feel bad about dead bad guys. Sorry, but the woke snowflakes and terrorist sympathizers are wasting their time with me. I'm definitely not going to feel bad, and neither is Luna, judging from a recent tweet.

"In case anyone is wondering, I am 100% in favor of blowing the crap out of narco-terrorist trafficking boats that are trying to kill Americans and hook our kids on crack. Just in case there was any question," Luna tweeted Tuesday night.

I can safely give that tweet the David Hookstead stamp of approval.

For those of you who might know, Anna Paulina Luna knows a bit more about the military and operations than the average person.

She served in the Air Force, and her husband is an Air Force Combat Controller. CCTs are an elite special Operations Unit responsible for putting warheads on foreheads. They're some of the baddest dudes on the planet. So, when it comes to stopping bad guys with air power, the Congresswoman might know a thing or two.

Furthermore, any terrorist who is a threat to America needs to be eliminated. How is this at all controversial? Whether it's in the Middle East, Africa or drug pushers, lethal force is more than justified to keep Americans safe from those who seek to harm us.

That's my mindset. That's Trump's mindset. That's Hegseth's mindset. It's the Congresswoman's mindset.

Pretty straightforward and simple.

What do you think of Luna's tweet and the efforts to smash narco-terrorists? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.