Angry Woman Ready To Fight At The Bar Finds Out She Isn't As Agile As She Thinks & Takes A Nasty Fall: WATCH

This woman was too angry to realize she didn’t have the ability to hop on the bar for a fight.

It's been an interesting couple of days for people thinking that they're ready to fight and finding out that the universe has other plans for them. Some simply don’t know their own limitations.

The guy getting absolutely ragdolled all over the golf course was the perfect example of that. He falsely thought that he could take on a giant and paid the price for it.

Now an equally embarrassing moment has landed on my radar today. It's captioned "When confronting club owner goes wrong."

The video features a woman in a heated argument with a man at an almost completely empty bar. She seems determined to turn the argument into a physical altercation.

There's only one problem with her plan. She has to hop on the bar in order to make her way across it to get to the man. This is not something she's agile enough to do. Although, she doesn’t yet realize that.

You have to know ahead of time if you possess jump on the bar to fight type of abilities

As she asks an important question of the man, "who do you think you is," she tries to step from the bar stool onto the bar. That's when she found out the universe had other plans.

The stool couldn’t handle the shift in weight that occurred and down went the angry woman. She landed on the stool that betrayed her before ending up on the bar floor in a little bit of pain.

That's not how this bar fight was supposed to play out for her. She had plans of getting her hands on the man identified in the caption as the club owner and getting to the bottom of who he thought he is.

Now there's a chance that, as this clip comes to an end, the man is making his way around the bar to help her out after she took her spill, but I'm choosing to believe he took the win that was given to him and walked out as if that was the end of the argument.