Angry Black People Attack Liberal Black Pastor Because Target Refuses To Be Racist

Ever heard of a Target Fast? Of course not.

One of the funniest stories on the internet right now involves an insanely liberal black pastor in Atlanta, and the #MOB attacking him because he declared victory in a war that literally nobody on the planet knew was happening.

And now, predictably, he has retreated and said the … Target Boycott … is BACK on, baby! Strap in.

For those who don't know – that's all of you – Georgia pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant is one of those looney pastors you usually only see on TV. He's fiercely liberal, which, of course, means he's also nuts.

Last year, in the wake of Donald Trump ending the incredibly racist DEI push and mandate in companies around the country, Bryant and his followers decided to fight back. And by that, I mean they declared war on Target – one of the companies ending the DEI nonsense – by announcing a BOYCOTT.

Amazingly, they called it the "Target Fast." They even created an Instagram page called the "TargetFast40" which grew to a whopping … 3,700 followers. Hilarious.

Anyway, last week, Bryant announced that the fast was OVER, the war had been WON, and that black people were now allowed to shop at Target again.

Or, as he called it, "Tar-zhay," because it's one of the only "hood" Fortune 500 companies. His words, not mine. Don't you dare call ME racist. The pastor said it!

This story took a predictable twist

I mean, just amazing. I know we have a lot going on right now. War in Iran. Gas prices. People are getting laid off left and right for the robots. The stock market STINKS. It's a lot.

But, this story has my undivided attention. This is what gets me through the day. And it's not just that video. That was just the beginning.

Bryant has since retracted his statement and re-declared war on Target because the backlash from his own people has been so fierce, that he's been forced to take it all back. Late last week on his "Let’s Be Clear" podcast, the good Georgia preacher admitted that he "misread the room."

"I was reading from a different sheet of music," he added. "I wanted to apologize to you for being a leader that was out of touch with what it is that the community…were demanding."

So, all the "boycotters" that you and I didn't know existed lashed out at Bryant on social media, and basically bullied him into bending the knee. The libs LOVE a good bullying. God, do they love it.

USA Today then ran a story about the boycott that you and I didn't know existed, and the sharks REALLY smelled blood in the water.

Look at this chick!

"In the last meeting between organizers and Target leadership, corporate leadership was hostile towards the very idea of diversity, equity and inclusion," ex-Ohio State Senator Nina Turner told insufferable USA Today about the … Target Fast.

"While Pastor Bryant will be stepping away from our efforts, we plan not only to continue the boycott but also to escalate our actions to hold corporations accountable."

Good! Don't bend the knee, Target! "Corporate leadership was hostile towards the very idea of diversity, equity and inclusion." Inject it straight into my veins!

DEI is the most racist thing on the planet, followed closely by the NFL's Rooney Rule. Good for Target for standing their ground.

Again, though, did you know this … fast … was going on? Come on. Of course not. My wife goes to Target 14 times a week. The place is packed every single time. Do you know how impressive it is to still have a full parking lot at a retail store in 2026? That's nearly impossible.

Target pulls it off. Walmart pulls it off. That's about it.

Anyway, happy fasting!