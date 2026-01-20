Angel Reese Lands Co-Starring Role In Netflix's Steamy Lesbian Murder Mystery Show

From Bayou Barbie to Trainer Barbie, the WNBA star is once again expanding her résumé.

Angel Reese has officially landed a role in the upcoming season of Netflix's hit show, "The Hunting Wives."

In case you're unfamiliar, that's the steamy lesbian murder mystery show about rich Texas housewives who all sleep with each other and sometimes with each other's kids. So, this should be fun.

The two-time WNBA All-Star plays a character known as Trainer Barbie, which Netflix describes as a "co-starring role." It's obviously a play on her real-life nicknames, Bayou Barbie and Chi Barbie.

"The Hunting Wives," starring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, premiered in July 2025 and became a breakout hit for Netflix. It follows Sophie (Snow), who moves from the East Coast to East Texas and joins the elite social circle of Margo (Akerman) known as the "Hunting Wives." And that group holds "deadly secrets!"

RELATED: New Netflix Murder Mystery About Secret Red-State Lesbians Who Constantly Have Sex Is A Talker

It's unclear how Trainer Barbie will play into all of this, but photos from the set show her wearing a Baylor University polo.

Regardless, Reese says she "manifested" the role.

In August, the Chicago Sky forward posted on X: "Nglllll The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch 😭"

The creator of the show, Rebecca Cutter, saw the tweet and replied, "I am DEAD on the floor!!! thank you for watching our lil ol show @Reese10Angel !!!"

That's when Reese took her shot, telling Cutter, "just let me know if you need me for season 2 😉"

I guess the answer is always "no" if you don't ask. And her boldness paid off.

Angel Reese first dipped her toe in the acting scene with a brief cameo appearance in the Netflix thriller "A House of Dynamite" last fall. She also voiced a polar bear named Propp in the animated movie, "GOAT," produced by Stephen Curry.

If you're really stoked to see Reese in "Hunting Wives," though, you'll unfortunately be waiting a while. While season 2 is currently in production, its release is not expected until 2027.