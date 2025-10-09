Angel Reese Gets Her Wings, Will Make History At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese continues her generational, off-the-court run.

The Chicago Sky star will become the first professional athlete to walk the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the company announced Thursday.

"Stepping into a dream," Reese wrote on social media. "From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings."

For the record, former Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk played professional basketball in Sweden before she became a fashion model. But Reese is set to become the first active pro athlete featured in the iconic show.

"I literally could not stop smiling!" she told PEOPLE about receiving the news. "It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for."

Despite her sophomore WNBA season being cut short by injury, it's been a big year for Angel from a business standpoint. Just in the past few months, Reese debuted her own signature shoe for Reebok, became the cover model for NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition and partnered with Juicy Couture for her own limited-edition clothing collection.

Love her or hate her, the woman is putting on a masterclass in personal branding. And she's cashing in.

"I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it," Reese said.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place Oct. 15 in New York. You can stream it live on Prime Video.