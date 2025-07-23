Andrew Cuomo, Who Shut Down Businesses During Covid, Now Claims He Cares About Them

Cuomo is in large part responsible for many stores with his Covid mandates!

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to be his own worst enemy.

The disgraced politician, who stepped down from office in 2021 after multiple allegations of sexual harassment toward a number of women, is running as an Independent in New York City's Mayoral race and let's just say it's not going so well. Initially, Cuomo ran on the Democratic Party ticket, only to get smoked (along with current NYC Mayor Eric Adams) by socialist wacko Zohran Mamdani.

With the pressure building around his campaign, Cuomo has started releasing more political advertisements to show how he's "a regular person." However, his latest one, in which he urges the bureaucracy to stop making it so difficult for small businesses to start up and thrive, would be laughable if it wasn't so damn insulting. Hey Andy, we haven't forgotten that you were literally THE GOVERNOR of New York during Covid, who was responsible for mandates that had a direct impact on small businesses being shut down!

"Every New Yorker has a different opinion — that's what makes New York, New York! But the one thing I hear everywhere I go is that our small businesses are being crushed by City government. There is too much red tape, unnecessary regulations, and fines that drive them out of business," the 67-year-old captioned his latest social media ad.

"Too many storefronts are vacant, too many restaurants, bars and shops forced to close. Starting day 1, I’ll cut the bureaucracy and fight to bring businesses back. Let’s do this!"

No Andrew, let's not do this.

You already had your chance and proved what you think about small businesses - some that were around for generations, only to be forced to shut down or face fines. Now you want to pretend everything's fine? You should know better than anyone else, that New Yorkers have a long memory and don't forget. Hell, we warned you at the time that you would eventually pay the political consequences for your greedy, power-hungry, arrogant behavior.

Andrew - you LITERALLY shut down New York beaches during Covid!

But hey, at least you got that nice $5 million book deal for your American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic cash-grab book of yours.

THE ARROGANCE OF ANDREW CUOMO IS STUNNING

A quick browse on social media shows many having an absolute field day at Cuomo's expense over his latest ad.

"You closed down most of the bars, restaurants and shops when you grossly mismanaged the COVID response - both in NYC and across the state. YOU CAUSED THIS!!" one New Yorker wrote.

"Old enough to remember you forcing small businesses to close and fire employees who wouldn’t take shots you wanted them to take," another person tweeted.

Politicians - they never learn!

