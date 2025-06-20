Amy Poehler Regrets 'Controversial' SNL Characters, But Didn't, Nor Should Apologize

Amy Poehler is admitting that she regrets some of her offensive character portrayals throughout the years on Saturday Night Live.

The Parks and Recreation star, who also spent seven years on SNL, however, didn't go so far as to offer a direct apology for her and other cast members' comedy, nor did she need to.

POEHLER REGRETS CONTROVERSIAL CHARACTERS

"I mean there’s, like, even on the 50th [SNL Anniversary special] when they had that segment which was like, ‘Here’s all the ways we got things wrong’ and they showed way inappropriate casting for people, you know, we all played people that we should not have played, I misappropriated, I appropriated, I didn’t know, I did know," Poehler said during a conversation on her Good Hang podcast with fellow SNL alum Will Forte. "It's very real, and the best thing you can do is make repair, learn from your mistakes, do better - it's all you can do."

"There are so many things I look back now and I go — you think, 'Oh, it's all about getting a laugh,' said Forte, who starred on SNL from 2002 to 2010. "Agree," Poehler responded before adding that "the part about getting older and being in comedy, is you have to figure out: Everything has an expiration date."

Although some on social media are taking this as Poehler caving in and apologizing, I personally see it differently. My take is that Poehler's regrets, although perhaps unnecessary, are perfectly normal as society continues to evolve - we've all been there where we may look back at something and cringe a bit and say, "Oops," but that doesn't mean that one needs to do an apology tour, especially if you're a comedian!

COMEDY EVOLVES BUT DOESN'T NEED TO APOLOGIZE FOR EVERYTHING

The conversation came up as the two former SNL stars were discussing the SNL50: The Anniversary Special that aired this past February on NBC. One of the highlights of the show was when they did an "In Memoriam" segment - but instead of focusing on actual people that passed away, they brought up fictional, controversial characters and skits that would NEVER get the green light today.

The montage of the problematic sketches included one where Poehler mocked a "mentally challenged guy," as well as plenty of actors and actresses wearing blackface and other questionable makeup choices that today would absolutely get ripped as being offensive. NBC clearly understood as they purposely blurred out some of the actors and actresses' faces when they re-aired the skits.

Poehler's comments come at a time when it seems that the pendulum is finally swinging away from the cancel culture craze that has been going on in recent years. We've all seen it - the social media, holier-than-thou mob comes out and begins ridiculing and calling for the end of people or organizations based on something they might have said from forever ago. In many of these instances, the triggered crowd is looking at things from today's perspective rather than when they actually occurred. Can this be used for all examples? Of course not, but for many things it's important to realize that the world and society has continued to adapt and evolve from what is considered offensive.

The issue has specifically affected the world of comedy, which has had a difficult time trying to walk the line by being funny but not too offensive, despite everyone being offended by something these days. Poehler is essentially saying what many sane people have finally come to realize - you have to look at things said and done as being byproducts of their time and, in many instances, they do not deserve to be "canceled" despite the cries from the virtue-signaling projectors out there.

Interestingly enough, Tom Hanks, of all people, absolutely nailed it when he introduced the SNL Anniversary segment.

"Even though these characters, accents, and let's just call them ethnic wigs were unquestionably in poor taste, you all laughed at them. So if anyone should be canceled, shouldn't it be you, the audience?" Hanks asked. "Something to think about."

It absolutely is, with an emphasis on "talk about" and not "ridicule and cancel."

