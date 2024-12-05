Patriotic Americans Win As New Jersey Town Hall Changes Stance, Will Now Allow American Flags!

The patriotic citizens of Edison, New Jersey are celebrating today after standing their ground regarding the stars and the stripes.

Earlier this week, I reported how the Edison Town Council had banned all props from its meetings - including the American flag and the U.S. Constitution, resulting in an uproar that gained national exposure and condemnation from freedom-loving Americans across the country. To make matters even worse, the pandering woke politicians had cops physically remove multiple people that showed up with flags during the opening part of the town meeting.

However, score one for Old Glory and the independence-loving Americans, as Edison city officials have now clarified their no-props ordinance and are doing damage control to try to save face.

TOWN HALL HAD FLAG-WAVING CITIZENS REMOVED

"Let me be very clear. The Edison Council has never, nor will we ever ban the American flag from our public meetings," Council President Nishith Patel told Fox News Digital. "Our nation’s flag as well as our state’s flag are both prominently displayed in our council chamber. We proudly and humbly begin each council meeting with the pledge of allegiance to our flag."

Patel as well as Edison, NJ Mayor Sam Joshi cited "confusion" as to why the prop-ban got so out of hand. Confusion? Really? Seems like Edison's political leaders shouldn't be in charge if they don't know that they are the very ones who caused the confusion, especially when you had police escort flag-waving residents from the town meeting. Confusion sure seems like it had some ulterior motive behind it if you ask me.

Edison landscaper Russ Azarello agrees, telling Fox News Digital that "There was no confusion. It was ill intent all from the get-go."

Ding ding ding! You are exactly right, Russ, and good for you and the other Edison residents for standing together on the rights and freedoms of Speech and Expression that the very Constitution that Patel and others wanted banned from town meetings specifically grants all citizens.

Shame on the Edison city council for creating such unnecessary drama. Hope the political pandering was worth all the drama and the headaches that you single-handedly brought upon yourselves!