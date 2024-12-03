New Jersey Town Bans 'Props' (Which Include American Flag, Constitution) During Council Meetings

A New Jersey town is facing immense criticism after banning American flags and even the Constitution from being present during town hall meetings.

Edison, NJ, recently passed a town ordinance that prevented anyone from bringing "props," to town council meetings, causing one person to later be escorted out by police for waving the American flag.

It seems Edison, NJ, forgot how the United States of America was literally founded via town halls that would eventually lead to the same Constitutional Amendments and rights that the town council is now forbidding from being displayed.

AT LEAST TWO PEOPLE WERE ESCORTED OUT BY POLICE

The unnecessary ordinance has caused such division that local attorney and resident Joel Bassoff was ordered to be removed from the Edison Township Council meeting after he stood up and began waving a small American flag during the public comment section of the event. It appears, however, that the Council may have gotten more than it bargained for with its pandering politics, as Bassoff warned them that what they are doing is unconstitutional.

"It’s my constitutional right to do this. If you get sued, you will lose. My suggestion to you is that you get a second opinion from competent counsel because you are wrong," Bassoff told a fuming Council that couldn't believe a citizen would dare stand up to their rules as the Council President began pounding away on his gavel before ordering police to remove Bassoff from the event.

On November 25th, Edison Town Council members voted to pass the no-prop ordinance 4-2, citing the need to bring more decorum and conduct to the public meetings. Instead of order, however, the Council got an absolute tongue lashing from the community as residents chastised and criticized them for over an hour on their decision to consider the American flag a simple prop.

NEW JERSEY TOWN CONSIDERS AMERICAN FLAG, CONSTITUTION AS PROPS

Earlier in the night, another woman was forced to leave after she held up the Constitution! "To consider the American flag and the Constitution a prop when someone raises it is an insult to what the flag is, what the flag stands for and what this country is," Maryann Hennessey told the council members.

"For you to consider the use of the American flag [as] a prop is disgusting."

As the kids say, "This aint it…" and Edison, New Jersey, will soon find out that all they've done is cause an unnecessary headache and also a possible lawsuit.

SHOULD TOWN HALLS ALLOW THE AMERICAN FLAG? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow