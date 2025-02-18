Netflix Drops Fire Trailer For Series About The Hunt For Bin Laden, Preview Is Electric: WATCH

Netflix's upcoming documentary about the hunt for Osama bin Laden looks incredible.

I'm a huge fan of documentaries, especially those about espionage and military history. The streaming giant crushed it with "Surviving Black Hawk Down," and it looks like it plans on keeping the momentum rolling.

The documentary - titled "American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden" is described as, "This three part docuseries from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan gives an in-depth look at how the world mobilized to hunt down Osama bin Laden after his orchestrations of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the United States. Featuring interviews with key people within the US government who helped in the global chase, this series focuses on the decade-long mission to capture one of the world's most notorious terrorists."

Netflix releases "American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden" trailer.

Does that sound interesting? It certainly should, and the preview is a shot of adrenaline to the soul. Something tells me it's going to be a must-watch for history buffs.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The hunt for bin Laden lasted nearly a decade following the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left thousands of Americans dead.

He was finally killed on May 1st (May 2nd local time) in Abbottabad, Pakistan when operators from SEAL Team 6 and pilots from 160th SOAR carried out an assault on the compound he was hiding in. Justice was delivered, even though it came nearly a decade later.

What most people might not know is just how close America came to killing bin Laden in 2001 at Tora Bora in Afghanistan. Delta Force commandos and an incredible amount of air assets hammered the mountain region he was hiding in, and there was some speculation at the time the al-Qaeda leader was injured.

Despite it looking like bin Laden would be dead before the start of 2002, he escaped into Pakistan and disappeared for years.

Now, viewers will get to take a deep dive into how the hunt for the world's most wanted man played out from September 11, 2001 through May 2011. As a man who loves history, I truly can't wait. Netflix is on a run with documentaries, and it looks like "American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden" might be their next big hit. It arrives March 10th. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.