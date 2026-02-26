Amanda Seyfried Says She Wore A Prosthetic Butthole, Which Evidently Is A Thing, For A Recent Movie Role

Hollywood magic is alive and well according to Amanda Seyfried and her use of prosthetics.

I learned something new today. I learned that prosthetic buttholes are a thing. Who do I have to thank for this knowledge? Actress Amanda Seyfried.

Does she have a medical use for one? Not that I know of. Is there a medical use for prosthetic buttholes? I don’t know the answer to that either.

What I do know, according to Seyfried, is that the movie The Testament of Ann Lee, which was released on Christmas Day in the U.S. in 2025, had to be graphic.

Not "show your actual butthole on camera" graphic, but the kind of graphic where you sport a fake one. She made the confession on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday. The movie is being released in the U.K. on Friday.

"This movie, it needed to be graphic," the 40-year-old explained, reports E News. "So, like, I had a prosthetic butthole."

Now I don’t know that she needs any butthole purists coming after her. It takes a unique skill set to pull that off on camera.

Some Scenes Require More Than Just Good Acting

Amanda is telling a story here and while it's a graphic one, it doesn’t have to include everything. She puts enough into her performances and gives audiences all they need of her.

The use of a prosthetic wasn’t her only sleight of hand in the movie. She had a nude scene at the end of the movie that isn’t what it looks like either. I don’t know if Mr. Skin has to make any updates with this new info or not.

But on top of the fake backside, Amanda Seyfried says she wasn’t actually naked at the end of the movie. She was wearing a pubic wig called a merkin.

"I was pregnant and naked, but I wasn't naked at all," she revealed, "And at the end of the movie, I'm standing in front of a burning building with just a merkin. I felt so free."

Don't feel deceived. This isn’t the first time and it for sure won’t be the last time an actor's apparent nudity isn’t what it seems. It's all part of the magic of Hollywood.

If you're interested in seeing what all the fuss is about, the movie is coming to streaming on March 10. Perfect timing by the veteran actress for such a reveal/transfer of limited knowledge.