Amanda Seyfried's Boobs Fell Out At An Awards Show In Front Of An Actor After Dress Fell Apart On Red Carpet

Amanda Seyfried knows how to promote. The 39-year-old dug up a two-year-old story about her dress falling apart on the red carpet of an awards show, which then led to her boobs falling out in front of an actor.

You had me at boobs, please proceed. The year was 2023. The awards show was the Critics Choice Awards. The actor on the receiving end of the unexpected boob flash was none other than Glen Powell. Talk about a run, he's had a decent one.

Anyway, back to Seyfried's "wardrobe malfunction." She told the story to People while promoting her new Peacock crime series Long Bright River.

"My boobs fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards," she said. "I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun."

Seyfried, who took home an award that year, added, "It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off."

Amanda Seyfried's boobs fell out during a conversation with actor Glen Powell

Then came the fateful moment with Glen Powell. They were having a conversation, just the two of them, and were joking around when Seyfried says she lifted her arms, the dress fell apart, and her boobs popped out to join them.

"We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up," she added.

Besides having her boobs fall out after her dress gave up, Amanda Seyfried took home the award for "Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television" for her role in The Dropout.

The miniseries also won an award for "Best Limited Series." While on stage for that award she was seen wearing a jacket over her dress. She explained, "I ended up wearing someone else's jacket on stage. Because, well, it would’ve just been my boobs."

Seyfried, so it seems, draws the line when it comes to boobs at promoting. They're not for an awards show stage.