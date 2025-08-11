Amanda Balionis Does Her NFL On CBS Prep In A White Bikini, Rosie O'Donnell's Dark Warning & MSNBC's Meltdown

Happy Liberation Day (Part II) to all who celebrate! That includes Hookstead, who has been training for this DC Swamp drain since I met him three years ago.

Why he chooses to live in a third-world country is beyond me, especially when he's so close to the Bible Belt. Come on down, Hook! The water feels great.

Anyway, welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Amanda Balionis ditches her CBS uniform for a beach trip to Ibiza. She's getting ready for the NFL season as one should, as we respect that sort of grind around here.

What else? I've got a LOADED weekend of #content to unload, Columbus, Ohio Libs are ready for WAR, Rosie O'Donnell has a warning for all of us, and Trump called out Gavin Newscum's BS. Literally.

What a time to be alive. Soak it all in, folks. We're NEVER getting #content like this again out of 1600 Penn. What a moment.

OK, grab you something cold because it's 14,000 degrees outside, mix it with something alcoholic because it's a Monday in August, and settle in for a beginning-of-the-week 'Cap!

The Libs start the week by advocating for more murder

Love starting the week strong. Believe in it wholeheartedly. It's vital.

That's what we have going on in DC – and on MSNBC – today, where lefties are melting down because Trump wants people to be able to walk around in broad daylight without getting murdered.

Seems like a reasonable ask, right? WRONG!

The DC elites want MORE murder. More tomfoolery. More nonsense. Trump could announce a cure to cancer, and the Libs would call for impeachment proceedings. Today, he announced he's taking over DC for the next 30 days because the place has become a shithole.

He's got boots on the ground. He's implemented a curfew. The inmates are running the asylum up there, and it's time for the adults to take over.

Now, I live in Florida. I don't know anything about this, because I live in a state run by an adult. We act right down here, or we, frankly, get shot. That's usually how it goes, and it's worked well so far.

Hookstead has long compared DC to the Middle East, and it's hard to argue with him.

Unless, of course, you're an insufferable Lib. They'll argue ANYTHING.

Anything:

What a week of #content!

YES! There it is! It took … three seconds … for the Dems to bring up BLM (!!!) and call Trump a racist for cleaning up DC. Amazing. THIS is their response!

And how about the fake outrage over Trump saying "hell" on TV? You can hear the disgust in her mouth. You can feel it through the screen. She is SEETHING.

Wait till she hears what Trump said about Gavin Newsom! Those two lead off today's #content portion of class:

Shedeur, Amanda & Rosie has a message for us!

What a weekend! Only one more left until college football is BACK. Sure, it's Week 0. But that's as good as (non-tariffed!) gold around here.

Couple thoughts …

1. Welcome back, Penn State alum Zoey Goldstein! Good to see she's graduated and gone on to bigger and better things. Love to see it.

2. That's legit the largest melon I've ever seen. I need to know more.

3. Oh, really? Is THAT when Mariano shredded his achilles? What gave it away?

4. How about Duquesne and St. Mary's in the 11-12 hole back in 1936? What a time to be alive.

5. Kay Adams is on an all-time #content run right now. Soak it in, boys and girls. Nobody is safe.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class to a big Monday night. First up? Let's get a pulse check on Shedeur Sanders' debut from Friday night:

Amazing. My God. If you missed the game and woke up Saturday morning and just checked Twitter, you would've thought Shedeur led the Browns to a Super Bowl title in August. Seriously, it was insane.

Skip Bayless already playing the race-card? Impressive. Can't believe he beat First Take to the punch. Weird that he was ousted by Fox.

Look, Shedeur was fine. He was good. He didn't piss all over himself. But my God, can we tone it down a notch or 10?

It was a Week 1 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. What are we doing here? All of a sudden, Mel Kiper Jr. is taking victory laps and Skip's creepily talking into his phone, whispering racism while breathing like a serial killer?

If this is the #content we get for a PRESEASON game, I can't wait for what the regular season brings us. Could be an all-timer. Strap in.

PS: NOTHING Skip does will top this:

Gets me every time. What a run.

Next? Speaking of weirdos, lets all check in with Rosie O'Donnell as we barrel into a new work week:

Blackout the system … Blackout the system.

What? These people are NUTS. I bet Rosie is FURIOUS today over Trump taking back DC. She must be fuming from her stinky apartment in Ireland.

What does this even mean? Imagine living a life where you just randomly take out your phone and record yourself saying stupid shit like that? And then posting it for the world to see because you think you sound smart? Imagine being that delusional.

Some Big J digging brought me to this video, which could shed some light on Rosie's blackout plea:

Wait? So next month, the Libs are pledging not to work, travel or spend money for four whole days?! THAT'S what Rosie's referring to?

YES!!!! Please! Do it, Libs! We're begging you. Black it all out, baby! Four Lib-free days? Where the hell do we sign up?

Spread the word! Blackout the system!

Now, let's enjoy a whiteout with CBS girl Amanda Balionis, and start the week strong.

See you Wednesday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

