Legendary Comedy Scene Resurfaces, Sparks Mixed Reactions: WATCH

Twitter has discovered one of the best scenes in the history of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The comedy series created by Rob McElhenney first premiered in 2005, and it's been a hit ever since. Most shows don't last more than a season or two.

"Sunny" will mark its 20-year anniversary in a couple of months, and new seasons are still being made. It's the definition of a major victory for comedy.

Famous "Always Sunny" scene goes viral.

It didn't win by holding back. Not even close. It won by pushing the limits with its comedy. One of the best examples is when the gang buys a boat, and Dennis thinks it will make it easier to get women…..because of the implications.

X discovered the scene from 15 years ago, and it's going mega-viral. For those of you who have never seen it, I suggest you smash play on the video below and enjoy.

This scene will never not be hilarious. McElhenney and Glenn Howerton absolutely crushed it. It's hard to believe it aired in 2010, and it's now being resurfaced for people who have never seen it on X.

Reactions are all over the place. Some people recognize it for what it is - a joke - and others are vocal members of the outrage mob.

For the record, "The Gang Buys a Boat" is easily a top-10 episode of "Always Sunny" that ever aired. There's not one moment in the episode that isn't hilarious.

I don't care if people find this scene offensive. It's comedy, and if you know the characters, it's so on-brand for Dennis that it's borderline painful.

Let's also remember the opening scene from the episode when they made their boat demands known at the marina.

What do you think of "Always Sunny" and the implications scene? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.