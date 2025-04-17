Legendary Comedy Series Hits Fans With Awesome Update On New Season: DETAILS

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will return this summer for its latest season.

The legendary FXX comedy has been a hit since it first premiered on TV in August 2005. It's hard to believe it's already been nearly 20 years since viewers were introduced to Charlie, Dennis, Mac, Dee and Frank (Danny DeVito made his first appearance in season two).

It's easily one of the best comedy series ever made, and it's withstood the test of time. Most shows don't make it past a couple of seasons.

"Always Sunny" isn't just surviving. It's thriving as it continues to mock and target everything and anything you can think of. Now, it's ready to do it again.

The show announced Wednesday that season 17 will premiere on FXX on July 9th, and will also stream the next day on Hulu.

The 17th season will feature a total of eight episodes, according to the show's IMDB page.

This is a big win for comedy fans who don't have a filter. There's no such thing as too much great comedy on TV. We currently have a small handful of shows that are truly hilarious.

"South Park" is still crushing it, "Righteous Gemstones" is a must-watch for comedy fans and "Always Sunny" is also slotted in at the same level.

Now, does the show throw the same heat it did in the earlier seasons before the actors started doing a lot of projects? No, it's definitely a shade different, but also still one of the best comedies on TV.

It also gifted fans one of the greatest musicals ever created with "The Nightman Cometh."

Are you a fan of "Always Sunny"? Hit me with your season 17 predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.