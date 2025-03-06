Alright, So Maybe I was Wrong About The Pokémon-Shaped Cheeto

If you notice a distinct lack of Cheetos in the snack aisle of all Greater Orlando grocery stores in the coming days, it's probably because I purchased them all after I found out how much a single cheetle-coated corn puff that looks vaguely like a Pokémon character sold for.

According to Polygon, the bite-sized snack shaped like the character Charizard (kind of) brought in a winning bid of $72,000. The auction house's buyer's premium upped the price to nearly $88,000

The Cheeto was reportedly discovered in Georgia and put up for auction with an opening bid of $250,

Now, we talked about this auction recently, and at the time, the highest bid was only a smidgen over $2,100, which is still a hell of a lot of money for a Cheeto that looks like a video game character.

But this auction made me eat a plate of crow. It practically made me eat an entire murder (that's a group of crows; look it up).

And while I still think whoever was willing to pay $88,000 for a single Cheeto (although I have a baseless suspicion it's one of the Paul brothers), we need to talk about the absolute genius who found the Cheeto and put it up for auction.

I mean, I feel like most people would pull that Charizard Cheeto out of the bag, whirl it around to get a look from all angles, say, "Hey, this one kind of looks like Charizard," then they'd pop it in their mouth and never think about it again.

However, someone just made themselves a boatload of cash by recognizing the potential in that vaguely Pokémon-shaped Cheeto.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I've got several hundred bags of Cheetos to comb through in hopes of finding one that kind of looks like a character from a major Japanese media franchise.